Sept. 8, 2022

Tommy Laird, an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission assistant chief in the Fisheries Division, helps with the stocking of rather large blue catfish that were donated recently to the AGFC for use in the agency's Family and Community Fishing Program ponds. The catfish producer from south Arkansas who wished to remain anonymous, donated more than 10,000 pounds of blue catfish, with most fish weighing more than 7 pounds and some giants tipping the scales at the 30-pound mark. The AGFC typically stocks channel catfish when providing catchable-sized fish for anglers in ponds, but these blue catfish will offer even more fight and provide excellent table fare for those anglers lucky enough to hook, and land, these larger targets. The FCFP has nearly 50 fishing locations around the state. VIsit www.agfc.com/familyfishing to find one near you.