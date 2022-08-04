Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report
Sept. 15, 2022
Justin Yancey sent us this photo of his 6 year old son, Gavin Yancey, working really hard for a rainbow trout on the Little Red River this past weekend. Justin says "I wanted to share this picture to encourage everyone to take a kid fishing. You won't regret it."
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report
Sept. 8, 2022
Tommy Laird, an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission assistant chief in the Fisheries Division, helps with the stocking of rather large blue catfish that were donated recently to the AGFC for use in the agency's Family and Community Fishing Program ponds. The catfish producer from south Arkansas who wished to remain anonymous, donated more than 10,000 pounds of blue catfish, with most fish weighing more than 7 pounds and some giants tipping the scales at the 30-pound mark. The AGFC typically stocks channel catfish when providing catchable-sized fish for anglers in ponds, but these blue catfish will offer even more fight and provide excellent table fare for those anglers lucky enough to hook, and land, these larger targets. The FCFP has nearly 50 fishing locations around the state. VIsit www.agfc.com/familyfishing to find one near you.
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report
Sept. 1, 2022
Zach Baird from Howard, Colorado, was throwing a small articulated streamer pattern called the "Swim Coach" on a 7-weight rod with a 200 grain sink line in low water of the Little Red River and ended up pulling this brown trout off the bank on an evening trip. Photo provided by Mike Winkler.
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report
Aug. 25, 2022
Landon Moore from Conway caught this 7.5-pound largemouth bass on a Googan Squad Juicee Jig with a Bandito Bug Trailer flipping under a small bush at his grandparents' farm pond in Sheridan earlier this year.
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report
Aug. 18, 2022
Eddie Peña caught his personal best largemouth bass, a fish weighing 7.71 pounds, while fishing Monday evening at the lake at Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville. He was walking his dog, Kuzco, and just happened to bring a rod along with him for a walk around the lake. After about eight casts at their turnaround point, he had landed this whopper. Eddie says he was using a spinning rod with 15-pound braid and a 9-inch ribbon tail worm.
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report
Aug. 11, 2022
Dawson Pounders of Cabot, Arkansas went fishing with his Pop-e (Ed Colvard) and clearly did not leave disappointed. This largemouth bass was caught on the Dale Bumpers White River Refuge weighing in at 4.5 pounds. Ed says that Dawson is "my little fishing buddy." We hope to see many more great catches from this duo.
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report
Aug. 4, 2022
A youngster named Sydney from Tennessee caught a lunker of a rainbow trout, a fish that measured 22 inches and was caught in the Beaver Lake Dam tailwater in northwest Arkansas. Guide Austin Kennedy took Sydney and family out on the water for a memorable day.